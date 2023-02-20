Tanumapua families receive bio-gas systems

They recently received brand new bio gas systems from the programme.

One of the recipients Rev. Faaofonuu Efaraima of the Tanumapua Baptist Church said it’s cost effective since the bio-gas will be manufactured and processed at home using organic wastes.

Savali newspaper reports this will eliminate buying regular LPG gas from the shops.

At a cost of over $4,500 per unit including installation, the Tanumapua Project Coordinator Edwin Tamasese said the donated units are a joint investment by the UNPD and SGP to promote the positive impacts of bio gas especially as an environment conservation investment.

“8 communities, (7 in Upolu and 1 in Savaii) are benefitting from the grant so far, a total of 40 units are being installed at the moment at no cost to the families,” Tamasese said.

The grant funding for all eight projects is $1.6 million.

