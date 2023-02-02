Taula Beverages hosts 2023 Miss Pacific Islands pageant contestants

The company said they were honored to have hosted the beautiful contestants at their Taula factory at Falelauniu.

“The girls were given a tour inside our Taula factory and were able to observe where the magic begins.”

“We would like to wish all the beautiful contestants all the best for the upcoming Miss Pacific Island pageant on the 3rd February,” the company said.

Contestants from Nauru, American Samoa, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea are participating in the pageant.

They concluded their first day attending the official briefing where they also selected their Order of Appearance and pre-pageant interview topics.

On the second day, the contestants travelled across to the big island of Savaii where they were greeted on arrival by the Manumalo Baptist Primary School and the Savaii Samoa Tourism Association.

A traditional welcoming ava ceremony was hosted for the ladies at the newly renovated Mapuipulotu Home by the Mapuipulotu Association followed by a tour of the premises.

This was followed by a visit to one of Savaii's most photographed spots, Afu Aau Falls, where some of the women cooled down in the refreshing cool waters of the falls before heading to Stevenson's at Manase's for their opening number rehearsals.

And on the third day of the pageant, they paid a visit to the Saleaula Lava Fields where they were welcomed by the Saleaula Women's Committee who are the care takers of the historic site.