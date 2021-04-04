Tea exports resume for Samoa’s Women In Business Development Inc

Programme Manager, Gillian Stewart said a consignment of dried tea components consisting flowers, fruits and spices was well received by clients in New Zealand.

“We’re looking forward to a more regular supply and broader range of products and amounts planned for the year.”

“Trials will commence to determine the best methods for packaging, temperature control and efficient delivery timeframes to maintain food grade quality standards.”

The activities are funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo supplied