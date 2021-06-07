Theresa Finau is new president of APTC Samoa Alumni

Finau was selected during a meeting of the organisation's Alumni Samoa meeting held on Thursday night at the J.P.’s conference room in Vaimea.

She said the current climate in Samoa is “up and down” when it comes to “women’s opinions and movements,” and she is “grateful” for the opportunity to serve as President and contribute to the national conversation.

“I am grateful I get the opportunity because we ladies, women – young and old need to step up and shine and be leaders.”

“I thank the Lord, all challenges are blessings. Faafetai, thank you to our A.P.T.C. Alumni for choosing me as your leader and I hope to work with you all side-by-side to bring future achievements for our youth and our children of Samoa.”

The focus of the alumni association is to help families with special attention paid to graduates of APTC.

Finau graduated with an A.P.T.C. qualification in commercial cookery in 2010.

She has worked as a Sous Chef for the Sheraton resorts in Apia and in Mulifanua and operated her own restaurant in Tauese, “Le Papa’s Spot” named after her father, Ulia Te’o Faavaivai Finau.