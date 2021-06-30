Third by-election now looming in Samoa

The caretaker HRPP government's electorate winner and the FAST party candidate have agreed to drop claims of bribery and treating against each other.

FAST's Fuiono Tenina Crichton withdrew his petition against Leota Tima Leavai on condition she would not contest a by-election, reports the Samoa Observer.

It follows a similar case yesterday in the Sagaga No 4 seat where both candidates dropped their petitions and agreed to return for a by-election.

The withdrawal of Leota in Falealupo reduces the number of women's seats in the new parliament to four - now two short of the constitutional threshold.

It means the outgoing HRPP government has 22 seats to FAST's 26 with three by-elections to come and parliament due to sit by Monday at the latest.

But the caretaker prime minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi remains fixed on parliament not meeting unless all 51 MPs are present.

Such an approach risks contempt charges from the Supreme Court.