Three charged ahead of Samoan elections

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported the trio were facing charges of general forgery and forging documents relating to pre-poll ballots.

The report said the men were from Vaiusu village and they were supporters of candidate Faumuina Wayne Fong, who was running for the Faleata. 2 constituency under the Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party.

The candidate confirmed the charges, but would not comment further as the matter was with party lawyers.

Faumuina said the case would appear for mention on 29 April.

The Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, said suspicions were raised when it was discovered multiple pre-polling forms were registered to one phone number.

"We noticed that there was a single number in about more than ten forms, and so we contacted the number but I think as soon as they realised it was the Office's number they didn't answer."

All three men had been released on bail.