Trailblazing Samoan comic artist and professional wrestler hopes more will follow in his footsteps

Michel Mulipola says after almost twenty years in both pursuits, he’d like to see more like him following in his footsteps.

​“I’ve been a published artist for 19 years now, but even then seeing Tagata Moana artists like [me] working at a professional level is rare. It’s still kind of a lonely space I’m in,” he says.

“In terms of Tagata Moana representation, there’s not many. If you Google Samoan comic book artists, it’s just me!"

PMN News reports Mulipola is currently working as a story artist for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and has had extensive experience in visual arts – with notable involvement with Marvel, WWE and Disney.

​He says the contrast of Pacific workers in the visual art industry compared to America is large and in American studios the representation of Pacific visual artists is actually quite healthy.

“In the animation scene, especially in America – there are a handful of us, especially in Disney,” he says.

“When I was working at the Disney Studios in Burbank, I met a Tongan artist, I met another Samoan artist, a writer from Hawaii, a producer from Hawaii. We kind of a gravitated towards each other!”

Mulipola says young Pacific young people have what it takes to succeed in visual arts.

“I want our young artists, creatives to be able to see and search for themselves on the internet. And if they love comics and be like ‘oh do we do this stuff?’, and then find more info on what I do.”

Artist by day, wrestler by night.

And outside his visual arts work, Mulipola is also known for his wrestling success.

He goes by the name ‘Bloody Samoan’ and fights in the wrestling ring in the Impact Pro Wrestling Promotions competition.​

​He says he's had a burning desire to get into the sport since he was young, and he wants more Pacific people to consider getting involved. ​​

​“In Aotearoa, pro wrestling isn’t something you can do as a job, but the possibilities of it as a career is definitely something our people should be looking at,” he says.

“If you look at WWE right now, you have these Samoans at the top at the moment. What I love about pro-wrestling, is that it really uses our natural talents – physicality and [turning], entertainment into an art form.

“Our people are suited for that.! We love that physical nature, we love to entertain! So I’d love to see our people also take up professional wrestling.”​​​​​

Michel Mulipola showcasing his Bloody Samoan wrestlers outfit.​Photo: Supplied​

