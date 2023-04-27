Tributes flow for Otago University academic Dr Tasileta Teevale

Known for her passion, dedication and advocacy for Pacific education, Dr Teevale was appointed the first Director of Pacific Development at Otago University in 2013. One of her key roles was to drive the University’s newly adopted Pacific Strategic Framework 2013-2020.

Dr. Keakaokowai Varner Hemi, assistant Vice Chancellor Pacific, from the University of Waikato, took to social media to share her condolences reports Tagata Pasifika.

“Aotearoa lost one of our strongest,wisest and most dedicated leaders in Pacific education. Dr. Teevale was also a wife, mother, daughter, sister and a friend to many… Me Ke ‘oia’i’io, me ke aloha nui.”

Graduating from Otago in 1995 with a Physical Education degree, Dr Teevale entered directly into a lecturing position in Exercise Science at UCOL (Universal College of Learning) in Palmerston North. She also completed a Master of Business Studies at Massey University.

Dr Teevale also joined the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) National and Regional Advisory team and was a TEC Regional Advisor in the Counties Manukau office. She also worked at local government level, in the Manukau City Council’s Strategic Development Unit in Auckland.

Dr Teevale completed her PhD at the University of Auckland, and completed a Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in the School of Population Health. Her research focussed on Pacific family and adolescent health.

After being away from Dunedin for more than 20 years, Dr Teevale returned to the deep South for her new role. Her family migrated from Samoa in the 1980s when her father, Reverend Fuifui Snr, received a scholarship to study at Otago.

In 2021 Dr. Tasileta was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Pacific education and public health research.

Dr Tasileta will be laid to rest this Friday. She is survived by her husband Matiu and their three sons.

Photo supplied Caption: Dr Tasileta Teevale passed away last Friday, aged 50.