Tributes pour in for rugby legend Fesola'i Va'aiga Tuigamala

“Just an incredible, incredible person and tragic to lose”, says Duane Mann, former rugby league player and coach.

“Humility, such a community man, extraordinary through his football career, both in rugby and rugby league. He did many things other people simply can’t do, so he was a person who paved the way.”

Known as 'Inga the Winger', Tuigamala's rugby career included 19 tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993, and 23 tests for Manu Samoa from 1996. He then switched to rugby league, earning success in the United Kingdom playing for the Wigan Warriors, Wasps and Falcons.

Samoan dual-code footballer Apollo Perelini says they’ve known each other since childhood.

“We started primary school together and took our rugby journey to the UK. It was Saints for me and Wigan Warriors for him. Rest in love my dearest brother.”

Mann says other lifetime friendships were formed at Kelston Boys’ High School in West Auckland in the early 80’s.

“He was just starting the year I left, and we knew of this young boy coming into school, and he was one of those guys who was able to play 1st XV when he was only a junior.”

Australian rugby footballer and commentator Tim Horan has also paid tribute, comparing Tuigamala to another sporting great, Jonah Lomu.

“Inga was Jonah before Jonah arrived. Jonah & Inga were the two players in the All Blacks you never wanted to see with the ball. Thoughts and prayers from the Rugby family.”

Tuigamala was also known for his faith, with English fellow Wigan player Jason Robinson saying he helped him find God, and saved his life him when he was struggling with heavy drinking and thoughts of suicide.

"I owe so much to this amazing man. Literally helped change my life when he came to Wigan Warriors from New Zealand. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. Rest in peace brother."

Life after rugby

After retiring in 2002, Tuigamala acted as an advisor for his cousin David Tua in his heavyweight boxing career. He also ran a funeral director company, Tuigamala & Sons, for a few years, with his highest profile client being the late King of Tonga, Taufa’ahau Tupou IV.

Off the field, Mann says he was incredibly intelligent, and a family man.

“He had his struggles, but he always found time. We see great people who always put other people first, and that was Inga.”

Photo file Caption: 'Inga the Winger ' Va'aiga Tuigamala