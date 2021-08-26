Tributes for theological student killed in car crash in Samoa

Aloi was a teacher at Maluafou College and a second year student of Malua Theological College.

Many of his former students posted messages of condolences and acknowledged his service and impact on their lives as a teacher.

Aloi was also an employee of the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour where he had worked until he passed the entrance exam to attend Malua.

A video posted on social media by a bystander showed the vehicle lying upside down as first responder from the Fire and Emergency Services (FESA) attended to two people.

Aloi was pronounced dead on arrival at Motootua Hospital following the accident last week.

CarAnother occupant was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Samoa’s Fire Commissioner Tanuvasa Petone Mauga confirmed FESA’s ambulance crew responded to the car accident on Saturday night.

“Our Ambi Crew arrived to find the first victim was already out of the car, he had been removed by a few people who were there. He had no pulse and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful,” said Tanuvasa.

“There were two victims,” confirmed the Fire Chief. “Another ambulance followed and took the second victim to the hospital..He was in critical condition when our team handed him to the emergency doctor on duty,” said the Commissioner of the Fire and Emergency Services Authority.

Police are investigating the accident.

Photo screenshot Caption: The wreckage of the vehicle Nili Faauma Aloi was in