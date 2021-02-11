Tuilaepa Government favours relocation of USP Suva Campus to Samoa

The matter was raised again following the deportation of USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his partner Sandra Price from Fiji last week.

“We are 100% willing to make that happen. Samoa is revered in the region as a leading player when it comes to national issues benefiting not just our country but the Pacific Forum family as a whole,” said Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi in an interview with TV3.

As for the USP internal issues, the Prime Minister said that it came as no major surprise to him.

“Many big organizations have actually left Fiji in a similar fashion. I think Samoa must take the lead when regional issues surface that will compromise the mutual benefits and interests for all Forum countries and their respective residents.”

He noted that time and again, Samoa’s track record in providing a safe environment for regional and international partners speaks volumes. And relocating the USP from Suva to Samoa is no different.

“Fiji’s unstable political historical upheaval is also well documented evidenced by multiple military coups over the years which has undermined democracy in that country,” Tuilaepa continued.

Professor Ahluwalia and Price are in quarantine in Brisbane.

Samoa is already home to the USP Campus at Alafua formerly designated as the USP School of Agriculture and Food Technology was recently rebranded and reborn as the USP Samoa Campus.

The Government’s long-term vision is for the Samoa Campus to expand its curriculum to include more academic degrees outside of the agricultural sector.

Hundreds of Samoan students are currently studying in Suva through the bilateral scholarship programmes supported by development partners, including the Governments of New Zealand and Australia.

Photo Savali Newspaper Caption: USP Samoa Campus