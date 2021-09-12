Tuilaepa says he has nothing to apologise to the courts for

He said he has no reason to apologise.

The Samoa Observer reported this week that the opposition leader "offered his sympathy for the judiciary" after weeks of criticising and protesting against the courts.

It said Tuilaepa told local television it is the "nature of their roles" as an opposition to question the three different arms of the Government.

But yesterday Tuilaepa told a press conference his use of the Samoan word "fa'amalulu" was translated as meaning "apologise" but it was out of context.