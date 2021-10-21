Twenty people in quarantine after escape

Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri says they are trying to identify people who were in the vicinity through security videos.

Leausa says the man was a repatriated seasonal worker from New Zealand who arrived last Thursday and had twice tested negative for Covid-19 since arriving.

He has been returned to quarantine and faces a fine of up to 2,000 tālā.

Leausa says the man must have been in contact with people on his way to the Western Union office and all these people need to come forward and be tested.