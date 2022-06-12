Twenty Samoa Police under investigation over alleged illicit drug offences

Samoa Observer reports Deputy Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said two of the charged officers have opted to resign but one has challenged the charge.

The Police Tribunal is to sit next week to hear the officer's case.

Auapa'au said the remaining 17 officers under investigation have been cleared and are back at work but said the ministry has decided not to pursue matters against the officers who resigned.

The officers under scrutiny ranged from constables to senior sergeants and had been posted in Police district outposts since the beginning of the year.

Reports from the public raised allegations against the men and women officers, according to the ministry.

Some of the police officers implicated in the early stages of the investigation have either family connections or are close contacts of certain defendants who were recently arrested and charged by the police for possession of narcotics.

Photo file Loop Samoa