Two-day COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign for Samoa

The Mass Vaccination Campaign will take place on Thursday, 23 September and Friday, 24 September.

Friday is also the last day of vaccination for the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to Leausa T Dr. Take Naseri, the purpose of the two-day Mass campaign is to boost coverage so they can achieve a 99% vaccinated population, to protect our families, communities and country.

The Ministry of Health Vaccination teams will be working closely with the Communities to implement this Campaign through the support and guidance of the District Hospitals and the Government Village Women and Men

Representatives must ensure that every eligible household gets vaccinated.

The vaccination teams will be allocated in every village and will go directly to the residences.

All members of the public have been advised to remain at home including those who are staying at hotels during the vaccination so that the teams can conduct their work in checking vaccination status and administering vaccines to those eligible.

The following fixed sites will be also available on these dates include;

• All District Hospitals including the Tuasivi Hospital

• Health Credentialing Centre at Moto’otua

All those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine include the following;

• People of 18 years and older

• People who are most at risk of getting severely sick if they get COVID-19. This includes people living with Heart Disease, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure,

Respiratory Illnesses, HIV, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Tuberculosis, Rheumatic Heart Disease

• Mothers who are more than 8 weeks postnatal

Those who will not be vaccinated include;

• Pregnant mothers

• Mothers who are less than 8 weeks postnatal

• People;

- Who are bedridden

- With a weak immune system including people who have been on steroids for a long time and those on active cancer treatment

- With a bleeding disorder

- With a known history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines that for example may result in skin rash, swelling of the throat and eyes and breathing difficulty

- With a high fever (>38º) or are very sick on the day of vaccination

- Over 85 years old (optional)

- Under 18 years old; and

- People who have already been vaccinated for COVID-19 and those not yet due for their second dose (which is given 8-12 weeks after the first dose)

When preparing to get vaccinated it is important to have a good meal and drink plenty of water before getting vaccinated. Make sure that you give the vaccinator all the details about your health conditions, history of any allergies, medicines you are taking or took recently on the day of the vaccination, history of bleeding disorder and if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Vaccinators will wait and observe you and others vaccinated in your household for at least 20 minutes after vaccination.

There may be some possible and common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine which include pain or swelling at the injection site, tiredness, chills, fever or headache. Majority of people do not have any side effects and if you have pain or fever, you can take over the counter Panadol, drink plenty of fluids and rest. These side effects should go away in a few days on their own.

It is also important to note that 24 of September will be the last day of Vaccination for the COVID-19 Astrazeneca first dose, therefore we urge the public to be more health conscious, get vaccinated, and continue to take all other COVID-19 prevention measures.

