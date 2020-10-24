Two hundred candidates register for Samoa election 2021

The total number of candidates has been released by the office of the Electoral Commissioner at the closing of nomination at 12noon Friday.

The ruling HRPP party is top in the number of nominations with 114 candidates, while the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party has fifty candidates.

The former opposition Tautua Samoa party in the 2011 to 2016 parliamentary term has 14 running.

Six candidates are registered to run under the Samoa First party as well as one for the Sovereign Independent Samoa party.

The closing of nomination which started last Tuesday has also recorded 23 women candidates for the 2021 election.

The former deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, who quit the human right protection party she had served for more than thirty years, has no challenger to run against her, as is the case with the Associate Minister Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi, who quit the Tautua Samoa party and ran for the ruling HRPP in the 2016 election.

The 200 candidates have six months to decide whether to withdraw or maintain their candidacy two weeks before the 2021 general election on the 9 of April.

Meanwhile two candidates have been nominated and registered to run against the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, in the electoral constituency of Lepā.

This includes his 2016 election rival, Tu'ula Kiliri Tuitui, who has completed the requirements including the monotaga or village service.