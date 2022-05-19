Two more Covid cases at border in Samoa

It takes the number of border cases to 78 since testing started in May 2020.

1,006 new confirmed community cases were recorded in the seven days to Sunday according to Samoa's ministry of health.

The cumulative number of positive border and community cases now totals 12,051.

Since the first confirmed community transmission case on March 17 this year, 24 deaths have been confirmed as being Covid- related.

The ministry also said vaccinations were still being administered at all main hospitals and district hospitals.

A total of 74,218 people had received two doses and a booster shot.

Ninety three percent of the 18 years and older age group had received the three doses while those in the 12 to 17 year age group were 89 percent vaccinated with three shots.

According to the report the five to 11 year age group was 84.5 percent vaccinated with two doses and were awaiting boosters.