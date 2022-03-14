Two new positive cases in Samoa quarantine facility

The cases were identified after follow up tests on close contacts of the health worker who tested positive on Friday.

The two new cases include a driver and another health worker.

They have been transferred to the isolation ward at Motootua.

The number of positive cases has risen to 15 since a flight from New Zealand arrived in Samoa on 6 March.

All the cases are well and remain asymptomatic.

The public has been encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash hands regularly.

Public access to all Covid-19 quarantine sites is strictly prohibited.

The public, especially those who have not done or completed their two shots of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and booster shots are advised to do so.