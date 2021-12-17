Two Samoa by-election winners face legal challenges

First time MP for Falealili II electoral constituency, Fuimaono Maiava Tito of the ruling FAST party has been sued by Leleimalefaga Ne'emia Fonotia, the Human Rights Protection Party candidate who was second in the final vote count.

In the Sagaga 2 seat, by-election night winner Maulolo Tavita Amosa of HRPP faces a challenge by FAST candidate Fata Ryan Schuster, who was third in the polls.

All parties were to appear this morning to set dates for hearings on charges on treating and bribery.

No petitions were filed in the other four electorates involved in the by-elections.