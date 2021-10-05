Two Samoan men given jail time over roadblock

The Samoa Observer reports the second defendant was handed a two-year suspended sentence.

The pair were charged with disorderly behaviour and had also been accused of setting up a roadblock at Salelologa that effectively stopped a planned Human Rights Protection Party vehicle rally around Savaii in August.

HRPP leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi called off the rally for safety reasons after gunshots were heard at the roadblock.

Two matai of Sasina village have also been charged by police for setting up a separate roadblock on the same day at their village.

They have been released on bail to await trial later this month on charges of insulting words, threatening words and disorderly conduct in a public place.