UN explores use of electric transport in Samoa

The project, funded by Japan, began in June with a visit from renewable energy experts of the UN Information and Technology Management Department.

This team of experts provides technical support for electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and outboard motors.

The visit looked into the EV fleet and charging infrastructure the Electric Power Corporation deployed; and discussed connecting additional charging stations to the power grid.

Meanwhile, Japan has donated small trucks to help Samoa's recycling programme.

The donation was made possible by a grant of about $US137,000 under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects.