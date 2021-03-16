UNDP presents IT equipment and software to Samoa Knowledge Society Initiative

Christina Mualia-Lima, UNDP Resident Representative Assistant said the initiative is a crucial one in contributing towards Samoa’s vision of placing Samoa as a knowledge hub in the Pacific.

It helps establish an enabling environment for everyone to enjoy the basic human right of access to information.

A release from NUS said the installation of the valuable equipment will enable the functioning of 3 online platforms which make up the SKSI initiative.

The platforms include the National digital library, lifelong learning and the open access research platform and repositories.

The online platforms could not have come at a better time with the current Covid-19 pandemic forcing a heavy reliance on online technology to enable work and learning continuity.

Photo supplied UNDP Caption: Professor Muagututia Ioana Chan Mow who leads the NUS SKSI team.