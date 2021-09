TV1Samoa reports the groups have organised workshops to help workers cope with sudden unemployment.

The Samoa Workers Congress President, Gatoloai Tili Afamasaga, says their research shows that more than 200 people had lost their jobs and some have had to work shorter hours, meaning less pay.

She says there's a need to help the unemployed to cope.

Recent workshops were also aimed at how to get back into the workforce when jobs start opening up.