United Kingdom’s High Commissioner presents his letter of credence to Samoa’s Head of State

The ceremony was held this morning at the Official Residence of the Head of State at Vailele.

Hoar assured to continue to strengthen bilateral relations between Samoa and the United Kingdom during his tenure by focusing on our shared goals of social and economic development.

Hoar was Consul General to various posts including Wuhan, Melbourne and Guangzhou.

He was also posted as First Secretary of Trade & Investments to Beijing, as Third Secretary for Press and Public Affairs to Washington and to Santiago as an Administrator Officer.

Hoar took up full time training in Mandarin from 2017 to 2018.

The Head of State and the High Commissioner made reference in their remarks to the Head of State’s visit to the UK for the funeral of the later Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the recent coronation in May 2023 of King Charles III which were historical milestones.

The United Kingdom and Samoa have maintained close relations since the establishment of formal diplomatic ties in September 1970.