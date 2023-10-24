US Air Force conducts Law Enforcement seminar for Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services officers

The seminar was held by the United States of America (USA) Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI).

A statement said “The first Law Enforcement Mental Health Wellness Seminar began with a discussion about different topics aimed at addressing the mental health challenges law enforcement officers face.”

As the charge d'affaires gave her remarks today, Noriko Horiuchi emphasized the US' commitment to Samoa and SPPCS.

"This seminar represents our commitment to the wellbeing of SPPCS officers", says Horiuchi.

The seminar was officially opened by the Commissioner of Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services, Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo.

A major objective of this intervention is to address mental health at an organisational level by improving working conditions and policies, and this seminar will equip our members with the skills and resources they need to cope with work-related problems and personal issues," said the Commissioner.

Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services acknowledges the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) for their assistance.

This seminar will run for four days.