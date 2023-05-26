U.S. Coast Guard concludes Operation Tui Moana

The exercise was conducted with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi commended the efforts of the Samoa Government to enforce maritime security in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, as the U.S. is Samoa’s closest neighbor. Chargé Horiuchi also acknowledged the Australian government for their successful patrol and aerial surveillance earlier in the week.

“This is a collective effort to ensure Samoa’s EEZ is protected from any illegal fishing and ensure security of its borders”, said Chargé Horiuchi.

The Air Rider Mission was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard C130 Flight, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Emalus Malifa (Fisheries Officer) and the Ministry of Police, Constable Faauma Lilo (Maritime Division).

This mission follows the U.S. Coast Guard maritime surveillance conducted in October 2022 by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry, and earlier in the year by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Hart.

Photo supplied