 

US congratulates Samoa’s PM Fiame Mata’afa on her historic victory

BY: Loop Pacific
14:26, July 27, 2021
The United States has congratulated Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on her historic victory to become Samoa’s first female prime minister.

“We look forward to working with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and Samoa’s new government,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

“The United States thanks former Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi for his longstanding friendship.”

Samoa’s new Government took office today after nearly three-months of political stalemate with Tuila’epa refusing to accept the election results.

Last Friday, a Court of Appeal ruling paved the way for Fiame and her party to take up office as the new government.

 

Photo source Government of Samoa  Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa  

     

