U.S Deputy Secretary takes on trade restriction concerns

The Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, one of the highest ranked U.S officials to visit Samoa, made a brief 2-hour stopover at the Faleolo International Airport last Friday to meet with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as part of her Pacific region tour.

Sherman was asked on the possibility of relaxing biosecurity rules in the territory to allow Samoa to export meat and other products to the territory.

In response the top diplomat said she appreciates that trade rules sometimes create barriers that don’t make common sense.

“I don’t have a particular answer for you today, I will certainly take the concern back and see if there is anything that can happen,” she replied.

“One thing raised by the Prime Minister [Fiame] that I thought was quite right that – particularly in smaller countries our bureaucracy can sometimes seem overwhelming, that process is so complicated, and things take so long – and smaller countries may not have the depth and breadth of people simply to manage all paperwork that is necessary.

“We will take look at all this and see what is possible. We certainly want to make sure that strong relationship between American Samoa and Samoa remains vibrant as it is.”

Prime Minister Fiame noted the trade issue came up during the two Samoa's talk in the territory last month.

She said it is a matter for American Samoa to try and resolve, and whether they might have some sort of dispensation, if it’s just between the two Samoa's.

“They will again take the lead talking to appropriate authorities how the issue can be resolved,” said Fiame.

“It may not only just be meat if we here [are] exporting to American Samoa but there are federal requirements…it’s a whole range of discussion that needs to take place.”

Sherman was in Samoa for less than two hours and for most of that time had discussions with Fiame. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation to address climate change and other Pacific challenges.

The Deputy Secretary emphasized the United States’ support for a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum to address Pacific resiliency and COVID-19 economic recovery, as well as increasing regional capacity to address future threats to health security, among other issues.

She reiterated the United States’ commitment to continue our increased engagement in the region and advance the U.S-Samoan partnership.

The Deputy Secretary conveyed the United States’ strong support for Samoa’s efforts to assist its people during COVID-19.