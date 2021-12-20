US Government boosts Asset Management Upskilling in Samoa

The ministry’s Legal Division Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Lemalu Jahnke and Corporate and Support Service Kuno Falanisisi were among the 37 graduates.

The certificates of completion were presented by US Political/Economic Officer, Mark Hitchcock.

Lemalu Jahnke completed the programme over a year ago while working at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology before becoming the current ACEO Legal, while Falanisisi has been the Principle Officer for Facilities Management at the Ministry for years.

The course was made possible through a partnership between the USAID Climate Ready Project, the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (New Zealand) and the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure to build the capacity of Pacific Islanders to better manage assets in a context of increased climate change and disaster threats.

Hitchcock congratulated the participants, who represented government entities, non-government organizations and private sector enterprises, on their achievement.

“With the increase in severity and frequency of extreme weather events in the Pacific, countries have had to adapt their infrastructure planning and management. This initiative highlights the U.S. government’s commitment to building a more climate resilient Pacific,” Hitchcock said.