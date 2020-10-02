US Government launches Project Management Course in Samoa

The U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Jon Yoo, presented certificates to 22 mid-level management participants for the successful completion of the course, which is part of the USAID Ready Project’s partnership with the University of the South Pacific/Pacific TAFE.

The five-month online course is designed to help Pacific Island countries become more resilient to environmental changes by strengthening management skills to design and implement disaster resilience projects.

This most recent course was conducted fully online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Yoo commended the commitment of course participants for completing the course, saying “The U.S. government is pleased to work with Pacific governments, the private sector, and civil society to address your most pressing development needs.”

This is the first project management course supported by the USAID Ready project in Samoa.

The project is rolling out the course across 10 other Pacific Island countries.

USAID Ready works with 11 target countries – Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu – to achieve their climate change adaptation goals by assisting them to develop policies and legislation, access climate finance and build capacity to manage adaptation projects.