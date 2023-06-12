US training ship donates equipment to National University of Samoa

This is part of the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Samoa in maritime security and education.

The equipment includes life rafts, fire hose, life jackets, laptops, and immersion suits.

School of Maritime students expressed their gratitude in song and dance, along with Samoan handicraft as gifts to Captain Bannister and the crew and cadets of TS Golden Bear.

Students of the School of Maritime were also invited to tour the TS Golden Bear on Monday and given a preview of the stimulator system used by TSGB cadets for navigational and communication trainings.