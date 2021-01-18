USP Alafua Campus name change

The Government Press Secretariat said the name change was approved by Cabinet at its meeting in November 2020.

The official name will now be ‘Samoa Campus’.

The Alafua Campus was originally the South Pacific Regional College of Tropical Agriculture, established with New Zealand Assistance in the early 1960s under the Colombo Plan.

In 1977, the Government of Samoa leased the campus to The University of the South Pacific and it was Agricultural Campus of the University, with the School of Agriculture (SOA) .

The campus now offers Agriculture teaching Face-to-Face, and DFL programmes of the rest of FBE schools as well as for the Faculty of Arts and Law (FAL) and Faculty of Science, Technology and environment (FSTE).

Photo file USP Caption: USP Alafua Campus will be renamed Samoa Campus