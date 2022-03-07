USP Vice Chancellor arrives in Samoa

“We have arrived in beautiful Samoa. Everybody has been so wonderful and understanding. We are now in quarantine. No feeling like being back home in the Pacific. Our sincere thanks to everyone,” Pal said on Twitter.

Pal and his partner Sandra Price were in Nauru since February last year following their deportation from Fiji.

The Fiji government deported Pal and Price claiming they continuously breached by the Immigration Act.

It had stated that under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.

Pal told fijivillage last year that he was never informed that he had breached the Immigration Act until they were deported.

He said that it was a premeditated attempt to remove him as Vice-Chancellor after he raised allegations of corruption at USP.

In August last year, Professor Ahluwalia was reappointed to a three-year term by the USP Council.

Phorto file Professor Pal Ahluwalia