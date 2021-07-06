Va'atu'itu'i Apete Meredith is India’s Honorary Consul to Samoa

The appointment was announced the High Commission of India on 1 July 2021.

India and Samoa established diplomatic relations in 1970 with both countries enjoying warm and friendly relations.

Meredith is the Chairman of National Bank of Samoa and Samoa Airport Authority.

He is also a director of Taubmans Samoa Paints (subsidiary of Asian paints Ltd) as well as Managing Director of LM properties Ltd and P. Meredith & Co Ltd and Aga Reef & Spa Ltd.

Under Meredith’s tenure as Chairman of the Samoa Airport Authority, the State-owned entity recorded a $2.511 million profit for the financial year 2017-2018 which was an increase from half a million tala the previous year.

This marked the first major profit declaration for the authority in the last 15 years of its operations. In 2013 the authority recorded a $1.10 million profit after 13 years of negative growth.

The State-owned entity’s expenditure also increased from $15.08 million to $18.17 million with the authority also collecting $20.69 million in revenue, an increase from $15.62 million the previous year, as highlighted by the 2017-2018 Annual Report.

Photo: Hon. Consul General of India to Independent State of Samoa Va'atu'itu'i Apete Meredith (Far right)