Village in Samoa takes hardline against unvaccinated residents

November 14, 2021
A village in Samoa has told its residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk getting fined $500 tālā by the village council.

The Samoa Observer reports the mayor of Tuana'i village on Upolu island, Fa'alaeo Opeta, confirmed the hardline against unvaccinated residents to support government efforts to protect against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa announced on Friday that a second nationwide lockdown will be enforced next Friday to boost the vaccination campaign numbers.

Meanwhile the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, show more than 115,000 people or 95 percent of eligible people have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as of 11 November.

A total of 86,243 Samoans have been fully vaccinated which represents 70.5 per cent of the eligible population above 18 years-old.

The Pfizer vaccination which started two weeks ago targeting children 12-17 years-old has vaccinated 21,402 with their first doses.

     

