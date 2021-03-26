Villages engaged in efforts to end gender-based violence in Samoa

Officials are also engaging village leaders to look at the best ways to address and end violence against women and children.

A report recorded by the court stated that in 2017 there were 388 cases of gender-based violence.

In 2018 there were 318 cases and in 2019 there were 353 cases of violence.

According to the report, in 2017 a total of 81% of the perpetrators were women’s spouses.

In 2018, the figure stood at 77% and in 2019 it increased to 87%.

According to the report, consumption of alcohol was the main contributing factor to domestic violence.

The Ministry of Women Community and Social Development , Faataua Le Ola , Ministry of Police and Samoa Victim Support Group are working together to address gender-based violence.

The programme Include discussions on the harmful impacts of alcohol abuse and attitudes to violence.

It focuses on the village leaders taking ownership of family violence in villages through the work of 'Alii' and 'Faipule' for a better Samoa.

The theme of the awareness programme is ‘creating a safe space starts with you.’

