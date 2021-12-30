Virgin Australia keen to resume Australia-Samoa route

The Samoa Observer reports that the Ministry of Transport Chief Executive, Magele Hoe Viali, confirmed the airline had recently applied to renew its license.

Magele said the airline has always operated flights between Australia and Samoa but stopped in the wake of coronavirus and border closures worldwide.

He said the airline has requested to be re-issued with an Air Service License to operate Australia-Samoa-Australia flights , but will not be able to commence due to Samoa's border restrictions.