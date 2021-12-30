 

Virgin Australia keen to resume Australia-Samoa route

BY: Loop Pacific
09:08, December 30, 2021
Virgin Australia looks likely to be spreading its wings over Samoan skies once again despite uncertainties caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Samoa Observer reports that the Ministry of Transport Chief Executive, Magele Hoe Viali, confirmed the airline had recently applied to renew its license.

Magele said the airline has always operated flights between Australia and Samoa but stopped in the wake of coronavirus and border closures worldwide.

He said the airline has requested to be re-issued with an Air Service License to operate Australia-Samoa-Australia flights , but will not be able to commence due to Samoa's border restrictions.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Virgin Route
Samoa
