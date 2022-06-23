Voters ask for female quota to be thrown out

During its Electoral Commission of Inquiry, held in Vaimauaga, voters voiced their concerns to the Commission to remove the quota and allow women to run for office on their own merits.

They claim the 10 percent mandate has created a lot of problems including the recent political crisis after the general election last April.

Talamua reports that Ane Uele of Faatoia said given what happened in the women members after last year's general election, the quota has become a joke and has belittled the respect for women.

Faatagata Taualofa told the Commission it was a good initiative when it started but it was open to political manipulation to secure party seats.