Wanted criminal suspects in custody of Samoa Police

Ropati Samoa aka Simo Samoa was apprehended on Friday night from Moamoa.

Alofa Leutu aka Dominic Leautu surrendered himself yesterday morning.

The Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections said Alofa’s family had the courage to turn in Alofa in Police custody while a caller led to the apprehension of Ropati from Moamoa.

The men were wanted in relation to ongoing investigation of Burglary and Theft against them.

Police said they had previous convictions of the same offence and were considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Photo supplied Samoa Police