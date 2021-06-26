Western Victorian business hires Samoan workers to fill chronic labour shortage

AME Systems — which manufactures wiring harnesses for specialist vehicles — will pay around $3,000 for each worker to quarantine for two weeks in Melbourne before they move to regional Victoria.

The managing director of the rapidly growing Ararat-based business, Nick Carthew, said it was not an ideal outcome.

"We really have no choice. The workforce isn't here in Ararat," Mr Carthew said.

"Our unemployment rate here is below 3 per cent. So, in order to secure the number of employees we have to bring them from another area.

"We have tried to bring people in from Geelong and from Ballarat. We just didn't get the uptake."

Mr Carthew said a lack of housing in the region had also been a major factor.

"We've had a number of people relocate from other regions, and other countries, to our region and have been unsuccessful trying to secure rental properties, so we've lost them," he said.

"We've been on-boarding people solidly for the past two years. We've been lobbying state and local government for assistance in affordable housing, which we're [now] getting some traction."

Company buys hotel to house workers

The company has even purchased a local hotel in order to house 30 of its workers.

"We're in the process, though local trades, of beautifying that site in preparation for the arrival of our 50 new employees on July 23," he said.

"We've got another 20 [who] will go into other shared housing in the community, which we're currently seeking."

But Mr Carthew said the business would still need at least 30 more workers, even with the additional 50 new workers starting next month.

"This is not over for us yet. These 50 people are only really plugging a small hole," he said.

Mr Carthew said the company could also lose around 50 workers to New South Wales because of that state's more generous visa conditions.

"If we lose another 50 of our visa-holders, that's devastation for our business," he said.

However, he said, the business could not just leave the western Victorian town of less than 10,000 people.

"We need to grow our community here in Ararat. We've got a legacy here that is close to my heart and my father's heart."

Council seeks solutions

The news at AME Systems comes in the same week that Ararat Rural City Council has urged a private developer to turn a soon-to-be-vacant block near the town centre into housing.

This week, contractors have begun demolishing the old Prestige Fabrics weaving mill.

Council chief executive Tim Harrison says the works will be completed in six months, and the contractor will safely dispose of any asbestos found.

"It's been unoccupied for some time, so I guess the owner is probably wanting to clean up the site and make it good. I think it's a really good outcome," Dr Harrison said.

"Council certainly hopes it's used for residential or commercial development. It's close to town, so it would be good to see some activity relatively soon on that site if it can happen."

In February, the council also approved the Green Hill Lakes Development Plan, allowing proponents to start the planning process for 157 new housing lots on Ararat's eastern fringe.