Wharf opens on Samoa’s Manono Island

The project was launched by the Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Genichi Terasawa and new Deputy Speaker of Parliament Auapa’au Mulipola Aloitafua.

The total cost of the wharf project is about $1.5 million tala.

The Embassy of Japan contributed US$95,785 ($255,000 tala) to the project’s cost under its Grassroots Human Security Projects fund, which was earmarked for the wharf’s terminal building.

Manono lies between Savai’i and Upolu and has a population of under a 1000 people.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Genichi Terasawa