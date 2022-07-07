Work of UN childrens' group being discussed

The Committee on the Rights of the Child is made up of 18 independent experts who monitor the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Samoa's representative to the CRC is Justice Nelson.

The committee assesses how well nations act to stop the involvement of children in armed conflict and deal with the sale of children, prostitution, and pornography.

The Supreme Court Justice told RadioPolynesia he hopes to shed light on the CRC's importance to Samoan and Pacific representation in these UN Treaty Bodies.

He said it was "a great opportunity to discourse with children on issues important to their lives. and I applaud the Ombudsman office for taking the initiative on such significant social issues."