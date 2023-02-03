Workers prepare to head overseas after Samoa lifts RSE suspension

This was confirmed by Acting Prime Minister Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio, who said Cabinet has endorsed the continuation of the regional seasonal workers' programme from February.

He said for this month, the RSE programme will resume under the existing arrangement with Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL), and employers sending over 1200 workers to New Zealand and Australia.

He added that from March, the village councils in collaboration with district councils are set to determine the selection of participants to this programme, in partnership and with the usual coordination of the MCIL.

Tuala said this new policy, tabled with Cabinet this week, is addressing key areas which were of major concern over the years, such as the criteria for the selection of unskilled workers for the schemes, their terms of employment, including working conditions and period of overseas employment, as well as the strict observation of social, cultural and moral values.

The temporary ban on participating in seasonal worker schemes has impacted many workers hoping to go overseas and has been described as a "huge letdown" by one recruiter.