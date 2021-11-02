World leaders told - "We are not drowning, we are fighting"

Sounding the warrior call of Pacific youth, she declared that, “We are not drowning, we are fighting.”

Speaking after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ms Fruean reminded world leaders that they all have the power at COP26, to be better – “remember that in your meeting rooms and drafting documents are more than just black and white objects’ to remember than in your words you wield the weapons that can save us or sell us out.”

Featured second during the opening ceremony, the Pacific voice was amplified during the special session that featured Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, David Attenborough, as well as the Prince of Wales.

“I felt proud to wear my Sei and carry the light of Pacific people,” said Ms Fruean.

“I hope the world leaders will remember the words and faces of Pacific youth this COP. We have the most to lose but also the most to teach about how to treat the planet with more respect”.

Photo SPREP Caption: Pacific climate activist Brianna Fruean speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Summit at COP26 in Glasgow