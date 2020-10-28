Year 13 student wins Samoa’s Live It Nation Inc’s poetry competition

The Year 13 student hails from Vaiusu and is the daughter of Filipo and Cinta Aumua.

Live It Nation, Inc. announced Crystal’s name this week and she won $1000 Tala as her prize.

According to a statement, the judges said her Crystal’s Samoan was beautiful, not too archaic that a young Samoan would struggle to understand yet at the same time the wording she chose was not too modern that a fluent Samoan reader would deem it too informal.

“Crystal used Samoan words and expressions that were rich in meaning. And she has thoroughly and cleverly weaved her theme into her poem, which was Education.”

October 2020 winning poem by Crystal Aumua

Samoa i Aoaoga

Ua faagaeetia lava ita ma nenee le agaga,

i le sii maualuga ole poto ma le malamalama.

I aoaoga aemaise o faagatama

Samoa ea e lē natia lea tulaga.

Le pine o lau mau ile itu lea o aoaoga,

APTC i Vaivase e ofo ita ma maofa.

Ua le masino le anoano o le mau faailoga,

Ua suipi taua i le Pasefika oka ua ova.

Le univesite i Alafua oute lē faagalo oe,

O lou tulai mai ua o se faatupu faamoemoe.

O lou tomai ile itu tau faatoaga ,

O mea na faanenefu ua manino ma malamalama.

Ulumotootua ole tumutumuga oe o lagona,

Korota oe o le eleele ole punavai ola.

Le aoga tausi mai lou sao le ua mataina,

Lau Samoa lele ua soifua maloloina.

Aana e , ua ou pale i lau faasoa ,

Aua o ou eleele sa faavae ai le Toloa.

E ui ina tasi ae ua manino ma mautinoa ,

O tautai ia ole va i fafo faapea Samoa.

Ou te le laaloa nei mele faamanuiaga,

E to lou pulou mo oe Papaigalagala.

E ui ina e lafi ma mamao lou tulaga,

Ae talitonu ole puna lava oe ole malamalama.

The Poetry Contest was announced on Live It Nation’s social media platform by a youth ambassador of the organization detailing the contest rules and regulations on 23 September.

The contest runs until 3 December.

Live It Nation’s founder, Fred Young, had earlier in a statement said that, “Literacy is a fundamental component of the success of our youth in Samoa.

It is my hope that the Live Nation Poetry contest inspires students to read and write more, use their imagination to express themselves in creative and extraordinary ways and have fun competing with other secondary students around the nation.”

Mr. Young also said that the response has been excellent.

“It is exciting to see the response that we have received from the youth of Samoa and the education sector. We hope to partner with stakeholders across Samoa in the future on our education initiatives and projects.”

The Poetry Contest is exclusively for Secondary School students that reside in Samoa.

Students can submit one (1) original poem that must incorporate one of the following themes: Sports, Culture, Education, Health/Environment. Poems can be submitted in either English or Samoan.

There will be three winners selected and one winner will be announced in the months of October, November and December.

Each winner will receive $1000 Tala, Live It Nation merchandise and the winning poems will be published.

Photo supplie Crystal Aumua (centre) with her parents Filipo and Cinta