Young Samoan woman earns the Commonwealth Point of Light Award

Fusi Masina Tietie of the villages of Fusi Safata and Siusega was given the award for her work as a women's rights activist and her online blog "Her Voice" on Monday during the commemoration of the Commonwealth Day.

The 204th recipient of the award, she was presented the award by the Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and the UK High Commissioner to Samoa, David Ward in a ceremony at the Sheraton Aggie Grey's Hotel.

The award recipient told the Samoa Observer after the presentation ceremony that it is an honour and privilege to receive the award on behalf of her blogging team.

"It's a milestone that I never thought I would reach in this space," Tietie said.

The blog was launched in 2016 and commenced after the Convention on the Status of Women which she had attended in New York. The online platform empowers women through arts such as photography, blogging, make-up and fashion.

Ms. Tietie, who co-founded the blog with her friend Jun Ho Gregory Kim of Faleula, said she felt connected to the power of stories that young women share about their own personal lives.

"When we came back to Samoa, I started the Her Voice [blog]," she said. "We've been doing it voluntarily, we like to consider it a 90 per cent social media platform, the 10 per cent being the time we interview the girls for their stories and the photoshoots."

Tietie said feedback she has received about 'Her Voice' "has been amazing" which is one reason they have kept the online platform going.

In terms of challenges, both Tietie and Kim work full time for the Ministry of Health and the challenge is finding time for the blog so they usually update it on Saturdays.

Kim added that she is proud of her friend's achievements and highlighted their journey since the establishment of their blog.

"Her Voice's achievement is my achievement and it's the Samoan young women community's achievement as well," she said. "I think one of the things that I really want to put emphasis on through Her Voice is the collaborative effort that is done voluntarily.

"One hundred per cent of 'Her Voice' is through the voluntary experiences of photographers, writers, make-up artists, all from various backgrounds."

Kim added that the Points of Light award is for everyone who has played a part in 'Her Voice Samoa'.

When they were asked what their advice is for young women who look up to them, Ms. Tietie said: "Advice that I always give out to all the young women, just do it.

"Whatever your heart desires, whatever you're passionate about, just do it."

For Kim, it came down to passion for their work:

"If you're passionate about what you're doing, the community work that you're actually trying to give out and make room for it all comes down to that.

"I think the one advice I would give [...] no one is ever ready so either you just do it or you just don't do it at all."

Tietie also thanked the writers, bloggers and editors of their blog, saying: "It's amazing how many girls put their efforts together for this, for free."

Photo Points of Light UK Caption: Fusi Masina Tietie