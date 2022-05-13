Young victim of Covid in Samoa

This was revealed by the Acting Director General of Health, Tagaloa Robert Thomsen, confirmed the 36-year-old male died on May 1 from pneumonia made worse by Covid-19.

Tagaloa also confirmed the national Covid-19 vaccination roll out had been completed and covered the islands of Upolu, Savaii, Manono and Apolima.

RNZ Pacific reports the roll out targeted everyone five years and older with first and second doses as well as those eligible for booster shots.

Tagaloa said 98 percent have received their first doses and 93 percent aged 18 and over have also had the second dose.

Covid vaccinations will continue to be available at all of Samoa's hospitals.