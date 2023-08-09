2023 Va'a Federation World Distance Championship aims to be plastic free

The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) has partnered with Samoa's government and the Samoa Outrigger Canoe Association (SOCA) to make this happen.

Businesses and vendors contracted for the regatta have to comply with the event's plastic-free objective, and to use only eco-friendly take-away food and beverage containers.

SPREP through the Australian government funded Pacific Ocean Litter Project, will provide $US24,000 in funding support to SOCA in making the regatta single-use plastic free.

The regatta will be held in Apia from Thursday to August 19, and more than 1000 people from overseas are expected to attend.