Ash Barty wins Australian Open

Fans all around Melbourne Park and around the country were also roaring with joy as the world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the second set against big-hitting American Danielle Collins to complete a 6-3 7-6(2) win and clinch her third Grand Slam title.

"It was a little bit surreal," the 25-year-old said about her celebratory cry of "Yes". "I didn't quite know what to do or what to feel.

"Just being able to let out a little bit of emotion, which is a little bit unusual for me, and being able to celebrate with everyone who was there in the crowd, the energy was incredible tonight."

Since Barty won her first major at Roland Garros in 2019 and subsequently climbed to the top of the rankings, there has been growing anticipation that she would finally be the one who would end the sports-loving country's wait for a homegrown tennis champion.

The closest she came before was in 2020 when she lost in the semi-finals. Barty finally fulfilled that expectation by becoming the first Australian to be crowned singles champion at the Grand Slam since Chris O'Neil won the women's title in 1978.

"I think the expectation was that I would always come out and give my best, and that's all I've ever done," she said. "Now to be able to have this part of my dream kind of achieved is amazing."

Barty's adoring fans, many of them in green and gold, flocked to Melbourne Park on Saturday in anticipation of celebrating 'Australia Day' for a second time in three days.

The 25-year-old did not disappoint.

O'Neil was among those cheering on from the stands on a floodlit Rod Laver Arena. When Barty converted her first match point with a forehand crosscourt winner, 12,000 hollering fans leapt to their feets to hail the new champion.

Fittingly, organisers had arranged for Barty to receive the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from her idol, mentor and fellow indigenous Australian, Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

"This is a dream come true for me, and I am so proud to be an Aussie," said Barty, who teared up when Goolagong Cawley was announced as the trophy presenter.

"It was really special just to be able to give her a hug. It's the first time I've seen her in 12 months."