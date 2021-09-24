Autū Andy Ripley appointed Football Federation Samoa CEO

Autū is no stranger to the code as he has been involved with the sport since 1986 as a national player when he represented Samoa in the U16, U19 and the senior men’s teams.

Autū has also coached the Samoa national team and has also played active roles at the local club level.

Autū hails holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific, a Bachelor of Commerce in Management from the National University of Samoa, a Diploma in Coaching Fitness Education from UNITEC New Zealand and a Diploma in Business Management from Auckland University of Technology.

He takes over the FFS Chief Executive officer role succeeding Seve Dr. Folototo Seve.

Prior to his appointment Autū was overseeing his family business.